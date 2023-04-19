SIOUX CITY -- The League of Women Voters and Northwest Iowa Group Sierra Club are cohosting a presentation on light pollution at 2 p.m. April at the Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St.

David Hoferer, a local Sierra Club member and a Briar Cliff University biology professor, will lead a discussion after the presentation on this growing phenomenon, and explore with us what steps people can take to improve the impact on our natural surroundings.

Artificial lighting has been shown to have many consequences -- both positive and negative -- for humans and wildlife. Light pollution -- or artificial light at night -- is the excessive or poor use of artificial outdoor light. It can disrupt the natural patterns of wildlife, contribute to the increase in carbon dioxide (CO2) in the atmosphere, disrupt human sleep and obscure the stars in the night sky.

There is no admission fee for this program.