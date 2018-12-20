SIOUX CITY -- Some 5,200 MidAmerican Energy customers on Thursday morning lost power due to an equipment problem at the Kellogg substation located near Gordon Drive and Floyd Boulevard.
The outage began around 9:07 a.m. Customers in the downtown area, including the Sioux City Public Museum, the Parks and Recreation offices, the Sioux City Public Library on Pierce Street and Bishop Heelan High School, were impacted.
By 10:15 a.m., 4,000 of the customers had their power restored, and within another hour electricity was fully restored across the affected parts of town.