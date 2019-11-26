Erin Gruwell to headline United Way’s 20th annual Women’s Power Lunch

SIOUX CITY – Erin Gruwell will be the keynote speaker for the 20th Annual Women’s Power Lunch sponsored by United Way of Siouxland.

Gruwell is a teacher, an author, and the founder of the Freedom Writers Foundation.

By fostering an educational philosophy that values and promotes diversity, Erin transformed her students’ lives. She encouraged them to re-think rigid beliefs about themselves and others, reconsider daily decisions, and ultimately re-chart their futures. Erin and her students captured their collective journey in The Freedom Writers Diary, which is the basis for the 2007 movie "Freedom Writers," starring Hilary Swank. She is also the subject of the 2019 PBS documentary "Freedom Writers: Stories from the Heart."

The Women’s Power Lunch will be April 22, 2020, at Marriott Center. At a VIP reception at 10 a.m., guests will be able to meet Gruwell and have a photo taken with her. The luncheon will begin at 11:30 a.m. and the program will conclude at 1 p.m. with the Power of the Purse raffle drawing.

Both table sponsorships and individual tickets are available by going to: https://wpl2020.eventbrite.com

United Way of Siouxland’s Women’s Power Lunch began in 2001 to focus attention on and raise funds for issues impacting Siouxland women. Proceeds from the event fund the scholarships and certification grants awarded each year to single parents in Siouxland who qualify for this assistance.

