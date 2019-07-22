{{featured_button_text}}

DENISON, Iowa -- U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) will be holding a town hall meeting in Crawford County as part of her 99 County Tour.

Ernst will be hosting this open to the public meeting at 12:30 p.m. Friday at the  Denison High School Fine Arts Center, 819 North 16th St. Denison, Iowa. 

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments