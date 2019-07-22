DENISON, Iowa -- U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) will be holding a town hall meeting in Crawford County as part of her 99 County Tour.
Ernst will be hosting this open to the public meeting at 12:30 p.m. Friday at the Denison High School Fine Arts Center, 819 North 16th St. Denison, Iowa.
