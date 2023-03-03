SIOUX CITY — It was crunch time for workers who were setting up shop Thursday for the start of the 66th annual Greater Siouxland Home Show.

The event, which is sponsored by the Home Builder Association (HBA) of Siouxland, runs Friday through Sunday at the Seaboard Triumph Foods Expo Center, 550 Expo Center Drive.

“For a very long time, our show was held Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday,” HBA executive director Terri Schelm said. “This year, we’ll be here Friday through Sunday, which is actually the norm for other home shows.”

The home show will run form 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, as well as 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Despite the slightly abbreviated, three-day run, Schelm said visitors can expect to see a wide array of booths and exhibits with the trendiest accessories for both inside and outside the home.

Scott Spencer, of Handy Man Home Remodeling Center, said he and his coworkers have been at the Expo Center since Tuesday, moving bathroom vanities and kitchen sinks into their booth.

“People love to run their hands across the granite of a kitchen sink,” he said.

“We don’t mind it because our sinks are practically scratch-proof,” coworker Jake Pridie said.

While some guests come to the Home Show with specific goals in mind, Schelm said many simply want to see what is new and trendy on the market.

Some people have been attending the Greater Siouxland Home Show for decades.

“It’s become an annual tradition,” Schelm said. “The home show means spring and the prospect of warm weather is just around the corner. After the winter we’ve had,” she added, “I think everyone can use a bit of spring.”