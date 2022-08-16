Ex-South Sioux City assistant football coach changes plea in sex assault cases

DAKOTA CITY — A former South Sioux City High School assistant football coach has changed his plea in charges stemming from allegations that he had sex with two female students.

At a hearing in Dakota County District Court Tuesday, Nathan Rogers, 27, pleaded no contest to first-degree sexual assault and child abuse in connection with the alleged assault of a 15-year-old girl at his home in December 2020.

Rogers also pleaded no contest to two counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child and single counts of tampering with a witness, first-degree sexual assault by a school employee, child abuse and enticement by electronic communication device for an alleged sexual relationship with a second 15-year-old high school student in November 2020.

Rogers was fired from his coaching job in South Sioux City on March 3, 2021, after the girl reported the alleged assault to a school employee. He was arrested later that month.

Dakota County Judge Edward Matney accepted Rogers' change in pleas.

Rogers is scheduled to return to the Dakota County Courthouse at 10 a.m. Oct. 4 for a pre-sentencing hearing.