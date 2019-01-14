SIOUX CITY -- Expect cloudy skies and patches of fog throughout Monday on Sioux City, according to David Stockinger, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls.
Clouds will remain as Monday's high daytime high will top out around 40.
A north/northwest wind will become most calm Monday night as the overnight low dips to 22.
Southerly winds will return on Tuesday, bringing sunny skies and a high near 41.
Tuesday will likely be the warmest day of the week since northerly breezes will keep Sioux City's Wednesday high at around 29 degrees.
Thursday's sunny skies, clear conditions and high of 31 will make way for a potentially frigid Friday. Friday's high will only reach 20, pus there's a 60 percent chance for snow in the forecast.