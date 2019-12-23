You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Expect clouds but no snow on the days before Christmas
View Comments

Expect clouds but no snow on the days before Christmas

{{featured_button_text}}
Bacon Creek Park warm February weather

Ice fishermen try their luck at Bacon Creek Park in Sioux City on an unseasonably warm afternoon in Sioux City Thursday. The warming trend continued Friday with a high temperature of 66.

 Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- It is looking increasingly apparent that Siouxland will not be seeing a White Christmas. However, Andrew Kalin, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, said people shouldn't feel too Grinch-y over Wednesday's mild daytime high of 41.

Indeed, Kalin said cloud cover will keep temps from getting too chilly.

"Siouxland will see an increase in clouds on Monday as the high temperature will top off in the mid-40s," he said. "Monday night should be dry as the overnight low will go to the upper 20s."

Tuesday will begin with a chance for patchy fog, especially before 9 a.m. Otherwise, a southerly breeze of around 5 mph will elevate the temp to the low 40s for Christmas Eve Day.

Expect nothing but smooth travel for people, either driving on the Interstate or by reindeer-powered sleight on Tuesday night, Kalin said.

There is a 20 percent chance for snow on Christmas Eve Night. Otherwise, cloudy skies and a low around 27 will greet travelers from the North Pole.

While there is a slight chance for a wintry mix on Christmas Day, Kalin said it will likely not cause any problems.

"Christmas Day will likely be cloudy but dry," he said. "The high should be a very pleasant 41 degrees."    

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News