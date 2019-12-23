Expect clouds but no snow on the days before Christmas

SIOUX CITY -- It is looking increasingly apparent that Siouxland will not be seeing a White Christmas. However, Andrew Kalin, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, said people shouldn't feel too Grinch-y over Wednesday's mild daytime high of 41.

Indeed, Kalin said cloud cover will keep temps from getting too chilly.

"Siouxland will see an increase in clouds on Monday as the high temperature will top off in the mid-40s," he said. "Monday night should be dry as the overnight low will go to the upper 20s."

Tuesday will begin with a chance for patchy fog, especially before 9 a.m. Otherwise, a southerly breeze of around 5 mph will elevate the temp to the low 40s for Christmas Eve Day.

Expect nothing but smooth travel for people, either driving on the Interstate or by reindeer-powered sleight on Tuesday night, Kalin said.

There is a 20 percent chance for snow on Christmas Eve Night. Otherwise, cloudy skies and a low around 27 will greet travelers from the North Pole.

While there is a slight chance for a wintry mix on Christmas Day, Kalin said it will likely not cause any problems.

"Christmas Day will likely be cloudy but dry," he said. "The high should be a very pleasant 41 degrees."

