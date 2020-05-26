Expect off and on rain in Siouxland for the next few days

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SIOUX CITY -- Expect chances for showers and, possibly, a thunderstorm in Siouxland, Tuesday afternoon as well as during the overnight hours, said Brad Temeyer, a meteorologist with the National Weather System in Sioux Falls.

"A slow moving system is over Siouxland," he explained. "That means rain may be continue to be off and on."

For instance, there will be an 80 percent for precipitation starting after 1 p.m. Tuesday. New rain amounts of less than a inch are possible, except in thunderstorms where higher amounts are likely.

Tuesday's high will be in the upper 60s.

Tuesday night brings another chance for rain, especially after 1 a.m. A north/northwest wind of 5 to 10 mph will keep the overnight low from going beyond the mid 50s.

A slight chance of rain will continue on Wednesday, especially in the morning.

Luckily, Siouxland residents might even see a few peeks of sunshine by Wednesday afternoon when the mercury will likely hit in the upper 70s.

However, another chance for thunderstorms will come in the early evening hours of Wednesday.

Such spottiness make forecasting difficult, Temeyer said.