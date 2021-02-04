Expect travel difficulties as gusty winds whip around 2 inches of new snow in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- Gusty northwest winds as high as 40 mph will make travel difficult on Thursday, according to Brad Adams, observing program leader with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls.

As of 7 a.m., Sioux City has seen around two inches of new snow frim this system," he said. "However, sustained wind gusts will cause drifting and reduce visibility, especially in isolated areas."

While much of northeast Nebraska and northwest Iowa will remain under a Winter Weather Advisory until noon, Adams said it has largely left Sioux City Metro.

"Some areas east of Sioux City may see additional totals," he said. "But it will be gone by mid-morning."

Indeed, there may even be a gradual clearing as Thursday's high will top off at 24 degrees.

However, on Thursday night, expect the temp to take a polar plunge, with a low of 10.

The sun returns on Friday and the high will be in the low 20s. Northwest winds between 5 to 15 mph will cause Friday night's low to drop to 4.

The weekend will bring some of the coldest sustained temps of this winter season, Adams said.