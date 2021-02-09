 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Face masks will remain required in City of Sioux City facilities
View Comments

Face masks will remain required in City of Sioux City facilities

{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Masks or face coverings will still be required in all City of Sioux City facilities, despite a proclamation by Gov. Kim Reynolds easing such restrictions statewide.

Dan A. Moore

Moore

A federal mask mandate for all public transportation systems is also in effect based upon orders from President Joe Biden and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That includes the Martin Luther King Jr. Ground Transportation Center, all City Transit buses and Sioux Gateway Airport/Brigadier General Bud Day Field.

"A mask mandate has allowed our community to make great strides to reduce the spread of COVID-19," Mayor Pro Tem Dan Moore said. "In an effort to continue that momentum, and until more of our population is able to become vaccinated, all restrictions and polices will remain in place. We encourage local businesses to continue practice similar guidelines."

Reynolds lifts face mask mandate, other COVID-19 restrictions in Iowa
Masks still required in Sioux City public school facilities
Nickless says no changes to diocese health guidelines despite lifted state restrictions
View Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Twin pandas play in their first snow at Belgian zoo

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News