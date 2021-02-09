Face masks will remain required in City of Sioux City facilities

SIOUX CITY -- Masks or face coverings will still be required in all City of Sioux City facilities, despite a proclamation by Gov. Kim Reynolds easing such restrictions statewide.

A federal mask mandate for all public transportation systems is also in effect based upon orders from President Joe Biden and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That includes the Martin Luther King Jr. Ground Transportation Center, all City Transit buses and Sioux Gateway Airport/Brigadier General Bud Day Field.

"A mask mandate has allowed our community to make great strides to reduce the spread of COVID-19," Mayor Pro Tem Dan Moore said. "In an effort to continue that momentum, and until more of our population is able to become vaccinated, all restrictions and polices will remain in place. We encourage local businesses to continue practice similar guidelines."