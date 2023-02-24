SIOUX CITY -- The 2023 Faces of Siouxland Multicultural Fair, a celebration of the community's diversity, will take place from noon to 4 p.m. March 12.

Revolving around music, dance, art and food, Faces of Siouxland is free and open to the entire family. This year's entertainment will include Ballet Folklorico Estrellas de Jalisco, Somali Dance Group and the Frying Pan Steel Band, among others.

Children of all ages are welcome to enjoy the supervised "Kid's Space," for arts, crafts and face-painting. Free parking is available near the Convention Center and in the Discovery Parking Ramp, across the street.