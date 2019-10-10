Weather Feature

A person walks past the reflection of City Hall in Sioux City, Iowa.

 Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- Rain, drizzle and, even, a snowflake or two is in the forecast as temperatures drop throughout Thursday.

Expect rain and perhaps a thunder clap as temps drop to 40 degrees by 5 p.m. Northwest winds of 15-20 mph will gust to more than 35 mph, according to Janice Maldonado, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls.

[Read more: Fall snowstorm blasts Rockies, heading toward Midwest.]

This will send overnight temps down to 32, which means drizzle is a possibility, especially in parts of southeast South Dakota and northwest Iowa.

"Currently, snow will likely stay further north but drizzle may bring treacherous conditions to Siouxland, especially before 7 a.m. Friday morning," Maldonado said.

In near-unanimous vote, MercyOne nurses reject contract offer
Local news

In near-unanimous vote, MercyOne nurses reject contract offer

Cloudy skies and breezy northwest winds will remain in Siouxland on Friday and Friday night.

"This is the first cold snap of the season," Maldonado said. "The drizzle, the rain and the wind will send the wind chills down to low 20s."

However, she said winds from the west will boost Saturday's high to around 40. The forecast for Sunday will be 47. 

Maldonado said the workweek should in the low to mid 50s and be precipitation-free.   

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments