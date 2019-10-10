SIOUX CITY -- Rain, drizzle and, even, a snowflake or two is in the forecast as temperatures drop throughout Thursday.
Expect rain and perhaps a thunder clap as temps drop to 40 degrees by 5 p.m. Northwest winds of 15-20 mph will gust to more than 35 mph, according to Janice Maldonado, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls.
This will send overnight temps down to 32, which means drizzle is a possibility, especially in parts of southeast South Dakota and northwest Iowa.
"Currently, snow will likely stay further north but drizzle may bring treacherous conditions to Siouxland, especially before 7 a.m. Friday morning," Maldonado said.
Cloudy skies and breezy northwest winds will remain in Siouxland on Friday and Friday night.
"This is the first cold snap of the season," Maldonado said. "The drizzle, the rain and the wind will send the wind chills down to low 20s."
However, she said winds from the west will boost Saturday's high to around 40. The forecast for Sunday will be 47.
Maldonado said the workweek should in the low to mid 50s and be precipitation-free.
Blizzard: 1949
This unidentified man stands on top of a snow drift in which a tunnel has been dug in this 1949 photo.
Journal file photo
Blizzard: 1940
Wind blows snow along Fourth Street in Sioux City on Nov. 11, 1940. Temperatures fell as much as 30 degrees in two hours that day.
Provided
Blizzard: 1937
A motorist drives by toppled poles following a storm in Leeds on April 26, 1937.
Journal file photo
Blizzard: 1936
This photo from Feb. 11, 1936, shows Highway 20 after a blizzard. This image was taken approximately four miles from Sioux City.
Journal file photo
Blizzard: 1947
Branches on bushes around the Grandview Park Rose Garden bend under the weight of snowfall in 1947.
Journal file photo
Blizzard: 1937
Snow is piled high on the side of a Sioux City road in this January 23, 1937 photo.
Journal file photo
Blizzard: 1962
Guardsmen deliver coal after a March 17, 1962 blizzard that hit Sioux City.
Journal file photo by Ed Porter
Blizzard: 1939
M.H. Woodring Service Station on Highway 20, approximately five miles out of Sioux City, had to temporarily suspend business after a blizzard dumped a large amount of snow on Feb. 11, 1939.
Journal file photo
Blizzard: 1937
Poles and wires were blown down during a blizzard April 24, 1937, near Leeds.
Journal file photo
