SIOUX CITY -- Family Fun Night will be at Long Lines Family Recreation Center, located at 401 Gordon Drive on Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. The event will be hosted by the Sioux City Neighborhood Network.
Admission is free. Rock climbing wall is first come, first served. Games, booths, basketball, bean bag toss, bounce houses, food and more will be available to attendees.
The Sioux City Metros Hockey and Sioux City Bandits Football teams, Sioux City Fire and Police Departments & the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office will all be present.
Family Fun Night is sponsored by the Sioux City Neighborhood Network, Smithfield Foods, Sioux City Elks Club #112, Chesterman Co. & Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department.