Fatality reported in motorcycle-versus-car crash near Rock Valley Sunday morning

ROCK VALLEY, Iowa -- The Sioux County Sheriff's Office has reported a fatal crash south of Rock Valley on Sunday morning.
At around 11:41 a.m. Sunday, the sheriff's office began investigating a motorcycle-versus-passenger car crash on Elmwood Avenue (County Road K-30), about six miles south of Rock Valley.
The driver of one of the vehicles died as a result of their injuries, according to a press release from the Sioux County Sheriff's Office. Further details have been withheld pending notification of family members, and the accident remains under investigation.
Mason Dockter
Lifestyles Reporter
