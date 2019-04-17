SIOUX CITY -- The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has announced new hours of operation for the FEMA Disaster Recovery Center.
The new hours at FEMA in Woodbury County, at Western Iowa Tech Community College, 4647 Stone Ave., are Monday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., according to a notice from the agency.
In order to receive assistance, affected residents must start the process by register with FEMA. Registration can be done the following way:
- By phone, call FEMA’s toll-free registration line at 800-621-3362 or 800-462-7585 (TTY)
- Visit the Disaster Recovery Center and speak to a FEMA specialist one-on-one. To find the nearest DRC, go online to FEMA.gov/DRC
- Online, visit www.DisasterAssistance.gov
- On a smart phone, download the FEMA app and click on “disaster resources,” then “apply for assistance online”