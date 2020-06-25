Festival celebrating black history in Siouxland at Grandview Park on July 4

SIOUX CITY -- The community is invited to "Back in Black: A Celebration of Black History in Siouxland," starting at 1 p.m. July 4 in Grandview Park.
The event will be fun, free and family-friendly, according to Jasmine Preston, founder of the Siouxland Outreach Initiative.
"We wanted to celebrate black history is very inclusive way," she said. "It isn't about who invented the peanut. It's about the Siouxland people from all races, religions and nationalities who've made a difference."
For instance, there will be a pop-up history museum filled with photographs and artifacts from the past all the way up to the present.
In addition, children will be able to play in a "Kid Zone" and families can enjoy food and a full-slate of musical acts coming from every genre.
At dusk, the 2018 film, "The Hate U Give" -- based upon a young adult novel by Audrey Wells -- will be shown.
Preston said the PG-13 movie may open some eyes as well as start a few discussions.
Which is the underlying message of "Back in Black."
"We'll be holding an auction to secure body camera from the Sioux City Police Department but we also want to celebrate the community's black history," Preston said. "This event was started by the Siouxland Outreach Initiative but many other nonprofit groups, service groups and student groups are also helping out."
"We want this event to be part of a continuing effort to educate and unify the community," she added.
Plus Preston wants to keep everyone safe.
"We'll following COVID-19 guidelines by ensuring everyone is following social distancing requirements," she said. "Even though face masks aren't mandatory, we encouraging people to wear them anyway."
Preston also suggest people to bring their own chairs and blankets from home. For people who don't feel comfortable with public events, she said "Back in Black" will be livestreamed on the Internet.
"I want people to understand that it doesn't matter what race you are, we can all make a difference," she said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!