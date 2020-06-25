Festival celebrating black history in Siouxland at Grandview Park on July 4

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- The community is invited to "Back in Black: A Celebration of Black History in Siouxland," starting at 1 p.m. July 4 in Grandview Park.

The event will be fun, free and family-friendly, according to Jasmine Preston, founder of the Siouxland Outreach Initiative.

"We wanted to celebrate black history is very inclusive way," she said. "It isn't about who invented the peanut. It's about the Siouxland people from all races, religions and nationalities who've made a difference."

For instance, there will be a pop-up history museum filled with photographs and artifacts from the past all the way up to the present.

In addition, children will be able to play in a "Kid Zone" and families can enjoy food and a full-slate of musical acts coming from every genre.

At dusk, the 2018 film, "The Hate U Give" -- based upon a young adult novel by Audrey Wells -- will be shown.

Preston said the PG-13 movie may open some eyes as well as start a few discussions.

Which is the underlying message of "Back in Black."