Fifth annual Cranksgiving providing more than 2,000 meals from fundraiser

Food Bank Cranksgiving

Ron Begnoche, president of Siouxland Cyclists, and Valerie Petersen, assistant executive director of the Food Bank of Siouxland were preparing for Cranksgiving in this file photo from 2021. 

 Tim Hynds, The Weekender

SIOUX CITY -- Siouxland Cyclists, through their fifth annual Cranksgiving food drive, collected 384 pounds of food and raised $360 for the Food Bank of Siouxland and their more than 100 agencies.

Cranksgiving is the biggest bike-mounted food drive in the world where participants ride around to local grocery stories to collect canned goods and nonperishable food items to be donated. This event is a visible reminder for those who encounter the riders that securing food isn't always easy.

"There is such a need in the community, especially around the upcoming holiday season," Food Bank of Siouxland executive director Jacob Wanderscheid said of the event, which took place Nov. 5. "We are so grateful to the Siouxland Cyclists for hosting this fun event year after year."

Combined, the Siouxland Cyclists' donation of food and funds will provide a total of 2,056 meals to the community. 

Founded in 1991, the Food Bank of Siouxland is a nonprofit organization dedicated in the fight against hunger. Siouxland Cyclists is a nonprofit organization promoting enjoyable and safe cycling. 

