SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Baha'i Community and the Sioux City Chapter of the NAACP will be presenting the documentary film, "An American Story: Race Amity and the Other Tradition," at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Gleeson Room at the Aalfs Main Public Library, 529 Pierce St.
The film, which tackles racism through friendship and collaboration, was originally created by public television by William H. "Smitty" Smith, the founding director of National Center for Race Amity.
The primary purpose of the documentary, Smith wrote, is to move public discourse of race from "blames, grievance and rejection" to "amity, collaboration, access and equity."