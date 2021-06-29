Final preparations begin for 30th Saturday in the Park

SIOUX CITY -- The 30th Saturday in the Park (SITP) may have one of the most Siouxland-centric musical lineups in the history of the summertime festival, according to co-founder Dave Bernstein.
"I can count seven, maybe eight acts on either the Main or Abe Stage to have local ties," he said, during a Tuesday afternoon news conference behind Grandview Park's Bandshell.
That's significant since SITP had always been dependent on local people as volunteers or as festival-goers.
It is also important because many residents were disappointed when the event was canceled, last year, due to COVID-19 concerns.
Adhering to safety guidelines set by local and state health departments in addition to those set by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this year's SITP will be divided into a two-day event.
Friday night's lineup will start at 5 p.m. Friday, with Gallivant, GhostCat, WizTheMc, and headliners AJR on the Main Stage. Abe Stage entertainment will also begin at 5 p.m. Friday, with Dane Louis, Elektric Animals, Heatbox and headliners Face to Face. EDM artist Richie Daggers will close out the night on the Abe Stage at 10 p.m.
Gates will open at 4 p.m. Friday, Bernstein said, with food vendors and Arts Alley slated to be open during festival hours.
On Saturday, gates will open at 1 p.m. for food vendors, Arts Alley and SITP's Kid's Zone.
Ultra Violet Fever will open on the Main Stage, shortly after 2 p.m., followed by CTA, featuring Chicago founding member Danny Seraphine, at 3 p.m. Singer-songwriter Valerie June will start her set at 5 p.m., followed by the New Orleans-based Trombone Shorty at 6:30 p.m. Veteran rocker John Fogerty, Saturday's headliner, is slated to begin at 9 p.m.
Saturday's Abe Stage performers will include the Sioux City Conservatory of Music (2 p.m.); Mr. Bomb (3 p.m.); Glue (4:15 p.m.); Psychedelic Sidekick (5:15 p.m.); DAD (6:15 p.m.); and headliner Waka Flocka Flame (9 p.m.), with EDM artist Kill OG closing at 10:15 p.m.
A fireworks show will be the finale for Saturday night.
Bernstein said face masks will not be needed for festival goers who've received a COVID-19 vaccine. However, passengers riding on shuttle buses to and from the Tyson Events Center and Grandview Park will be required to wear a mask.
"That is due to federal requirements," he said. "Masks will be needed on the shuttle buses, with no exception."
Despite that, interest remains high for SITP. This includes the performers, Bernstein said.
"I know this will be one of the first post-pandemic gigs for many of the musicians," he said. "They're as excited about Saturday in the Park as anyone else."