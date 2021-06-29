Final preparations begin for 30th Saturday in the Park

SIOUX CITY -- The 30th Saturday in the Park (SITP) may have one of the most Siouxland-centric musical lineups in the history of the summertime festival, according to co-founder Dave Bernstein.

"I can count seven, maybe eight acts on either the Main or Abe Stage to have local ties," he said, during a Tuesday afternoon news conference behind Grandview Park's Bandshell.

That's significant since SITP had always been dependent on local people as volunteers or as festival-goers.

It is also important because many residents were disappointed when the event was canceled, last year, due to COVID-19 concerns.

Adhering to safety guidelines set by local and state health departments in addition to those set by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this year's SITP will be divided into a two-day event.

Friday night's lineup will start at 5 p.m. Friday, with Gallivant, GhostCat, WizTheMc, and headliners AJR on the Main Stage. Abe Stage entertainment will also begin at 5 p.m. Friday, with Dane Louis, Elektric Animals, Heatbox and headliners Face to Face. EDM artist Richie Daggers will close out the night on the Abe Stage at 10 p.m.

