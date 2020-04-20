First COVID-19 case confirmed in Dixon County, Nebraska

DIXON COUNTY, Neb. -- Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department confirmed the second COVID-19 case within the health district that covered Cedar, Dixon, Thurston and Wayne Counties.
The patient, said to be a female in her 30s, is a resident of Dixon County. This person is the first case reported in Dixon County. An investigation has begun to determine how this person became exposed to the virus.
Close contacts are being identified as they many need to quarantine and be monitored for symptoms.
Concerned about COVID-19?
