First COVID-19 case confirmed in Dixon County, Nebraska
First COVID-19 case confirmed in Dixon County, Nebraska

COVID-19

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. 

 National Institutes of Health

DIXON COUNTY, Neb. -- Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department confirmed the second COVID-19 case within the health district that covered Cedar, Dixon, Thurston and Wayne Counties.

The patient, said to be a female in her 30s, is a resident of Dixon County. This person is the first case reported in Dixon County. An investigation has begun to determine how this person became exposed to the virus.

Close contacts are being identified as they many need to quarantine and be monitored for symptoms.

