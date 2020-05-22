First COVID-19 death reported by the Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

WAYNE, Neb. -- Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department (NNPHD) reported the health district's first COVID-19 related death on Thursday.

"We are all saddened to hear of the passing of one of our neighbors and our thoughts are with the loved ones they leave behind," health director Julie Rother said of the person, who was a resident of Thurston County.

NNPHD reported three new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday. The new patients live in Dixon, Thurston and Wayne Counties, and are females ages teens, 20s and 50s.

Of the 777 COVID-19 tests, there have been 76 positive cases (Cedar County - 6, Dixon County - 28, Thurston County - 35, and Wayne County - 7), 667 negative cases, and 34 tests that are pending results.

