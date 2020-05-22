First COVID-19 death reported in the Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department

WAYNE, Neb. -- Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department (NNPHD) reported the health district's first COVID-19 related death on Thursday.
"We are all saddened to hear of the passing of one of our neighbors and our thoughts are with the loved ones they leave behind," health director Julie Rother said of the person, who was a resident of Thurston County.
NNPHD reported 3 new cases of novel coronavirus on Thursday. The new patients live in Dixon, Thurston and Wayne Counties, and are females ages teens, 20s and 50s.
Of the 777 COVID-19 tests, there have been 76 positive cases (Cedar County - 6, Dixon County 28, Thurston County - 35, and Wayne County - 7), 667 negative cases, and 34 tests that are pending results.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.