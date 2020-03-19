First day of spring in Siouxland: don't put your snow shovels away yet

SIOUX CITY -- The calendar may say Thursday is the first day of spring, but don't put your snow shovels away yet.

According to Jim Murray, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, Siouxland will experience dropping daytime temps, steady rain and, even, a thunderstorm, throughout much of Thursday.

In addition, east/northeast winds of 10 mph will be gusting to up to 45 mph Thursday afternoon.

"Parts of Siouxland can see as much as 2 inches of rain," Murray said Thursday morning.

The forecast gets even whiter later on.

The rain will change over to a mix of rain and snow, late Thursday afternoon. It will be changing into blowing snow at around 6 p.m.

"Depending on when the transition between rain and snow takes place, Siouxland can see between an inch-and-a-half to 2 inches of snow, between Thursday evening to around midnight," Murray said.

The sun will return on Friday, but so will blustery conditions.

Northwest winds of 20 to 25 mph will keep daytime highs from going much above 28 degrees.