 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
enterprise top story

Five years after accident, the 'Tanzania Miracle Kids' return as Western Iowa Tech students

  • 0
tanzanian miracle kids

Five years after surviving a horrific school bus accident, "Tanzania Miracle Kids" Doreen, Wilson and Sadhia have returned to Sioux City as Western Iowa Tech Community College students. The children received life-saving care from MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center following the 2017 accident that claimed 35 lives. 

 Earl Horlyk, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- More than five years ago, three children arrived at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center following a horrific school bus crash in their native Tanzania.

Wilson, then 12 years old, and Sadhia and Doreen, then both 13, were the sole survivors of the crash that killed 33 of their seventh-grade classmates, two teachers and the bus driver in the accident which occurred in the East African nation.

Airlifted to Sioux City, the three children survived potentially debilitating injuries through the efforts of Siouxland Tanzania Educational Medical Ministries (STEMM) and the surgical staff at MercyOne.  

Now completely recovered from their injuries, the children, nicknamed the "Tanzania Miracle Kids," have been enrolled as students at Western Iowa Tech Community College in Sioux City since August.

Dr. Steve Meyer, a Dakota Dunes-based surgeon and founder of STEMM -- a local humanitarian organization that sends aid and volunteers to Tanzania -- does, in fact, described the children's recoveries as miraculous.

People are also reading…

"Those of us who are willing to answer the call are filled with hope and love but you need to have faith," he said. "This is a great example of how we can work across the countries and color to collaborate and facilitate miracles and do God's work."

Sadhia, now 18, said she feels blessed to be back in Siouxland.

"Everybody has always been so nice to us here," Sadhia, who wants to become an airline pilot, explained.

Wilson, now 17, said he is already adjusting to college life.

"I like my teachers and am making friends," Wilson, who is taking general studies courses in hopes of becoming an aeronautic engineer.

Doreen, who was paralyzed when she arrived in Sioux City, now has the most unusual plans for the future.

"I'm taking audio/visual classes at WITCC," the now 18-year-old said. "I want to someday become a movie director." 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Continuing to assess damage in southwestern Florida

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News