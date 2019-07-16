SIOUX CITY -- Special Flight 232 remembrance programs will be held, Friday, at three different locations on Friday.
That day represents the 30th anniversary of the day when United Airlines Flight 232, carrying 296 people from Denver to Chicago, experiencing hydraulic failure.
Hundreds of people responded to aid victims of a disabled DC-10 that crashed while attempting an emergency landing at Sioux Gateway Airport. 112 people were killed while 184 people survived, many of whom walked away with little injury.
Mid America Museum of Aviation and Transportation, 2600 Expedition Court, will host a free admission open house from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday. In the evening, aviation museum staff will connect, via Facebook live and Skype, withe a private group gathered in Denver, including original crew member Susan White.
The aviation museum is also home to an exhibit dedicated to Flight 232 crash and response, including a scale model of the DC10 in addition to the seat used by Capt. Al Haynes.
The Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St., preserves the memories of the circumstances of Flight 232 through several educational experiences. A compelling video captures the moment of the crash and the heroic actions of hundreds of volunteers.
The Flight 232 Memorial, located at Chris Larsen Park along the riverfront, is made up of large stones along a path leading to a lower plaza. Each of the stones has a cast brass plaque with a moving quote about the people who aided in the effort or words spoken by rescuers themselves.