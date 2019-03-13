SIOUX CITY -- The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued an area flood warning for much of Siouxland until 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.
According to meteorologist Peter Rogers, the warning is a proactive measure since steady and, at times, heavy rains is melting snow at a rapid rate.
"We are doing this since much of Siouxland will be experience periods of rain, off and on, until Wednesday night," he said.
Rogers said some roads, especially near fields that are still heavily frozen, can experience flooding.
"We caution people to not drive on flooded roadways," he said.
The combination of rainfall and snow melt is contributing to the rise in local streams and creeks throughout Siouxland. With temps expected to remain in the 40s, more snowmelt is expected throughout the day.
An additional one inch of rain may fall in Sioux City by this afternoon, Rogers said. At 9 a.m., he said Sioux City had seen approximately 0.86 inches from this system.
Check back with the Sioux City Journal for more updates as the day progresses.