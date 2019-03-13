SIOUX CITY -- Foulk Brothers Plumbing and Heating's Wes Rasmussen estimated the Sioux City business had fielded more than 20 calls Wednesday from customers with flooded basement that was due to a combination of rain showers and quickly melting snow.
So, what can a homeowner do to keep their basements from flooding? Beyond investing in a sump pump, not much.
"For the most part, the ground is still frozen," Rasmussen explained. "That means the runoff is entering homes horizontally."
He recommended that homeowners remain vigilant when it comes to wet spots in the basement since it easily lead to mold.
That's also a concern for Tyler Brock, Siouxland District Health Department deputy director.
"Some people have a greater adversity to mold," he said.
However, Brock said short-term flooding will likely not become a health concern.
"Whatever runoff people see in their basement will be new water in the form of rain or snow," he said. "It isn't water that has been collecting over a period of time."