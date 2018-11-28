SHOLES, Neb. -- One man sustained life-threatening injuries in a crash in rural Northeast Nebraska Monday evening.
According to a notice on the Wayne County Sheriff's Department Facebook page, shortly before 6:12 p.m. Monday, the driver of a 2004 Ford Focus heading southbound 559 Avenue southwest of Sholes lost control of the car, partly entered a ditch and rolled.
The driver, Luis F. Vergara Jimenez, 21, was ejected. He was flown to Mercy Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. A passenger, David Vergara Jimenez, 19, was taken to Mercy with non-life-threatening injuries.
Speed is considered a factor in the crash, and non-use of seatbelts is considered a factor in the occupants' injuries.