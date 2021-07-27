 Skip to main content
Floyd Valley Community Health offering Pfizer vaccine at Plymouth County Fair
LE MARS, Iowa -- Floyd Valley Community Health will be offering Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines, Wednesday through Sunday, at the First Aid Center at the Plymouth County Fair, 500 Fourth Ave. N.E.

No appointments are necessary and vaccinations are free of charge at the clinics that will be open from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; and 9 a.m. to noon, Sunday. 

Those vaccinated will be required to remain for 15 minutes of observation after receiving the vaccine. 30 minutes of observation is recommended for patient who have experienced a severe allergic reaction in the past, such as to other vaccines, oral medications, food or bees.

Appointments for follow-ups will be made for 21 days after the initial vaccination. Individuals who have received both shots of a two-dose series, such as Pfizer or Moderna, or a single injection of Johnson & Johnson are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after the final vaccination.

The Pfizer COVID-19 is not recommended for people under the age of 12; or have a history of a severe allergic reaction (such as anaphylaxis) to any component of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine; or have had a severe allergic to any prior vaccine or injection.

Floyd Valley Healthcare logo
