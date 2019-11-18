You are the owner of this article.
Floyd Valley Foundation's 'An Evening in Tuscany' raised more than $55,000
Floyd Valley Foundation's 'An Evening in Tuscany' raised more than $55,000

LE MARS, Iowa --  More than 300 people attended "An Evening in Tuscany," the fourth annual Floyd Valley Foundation Wine and Craft Beer tasting event, Nov. 9, in the upper level of the Le Mars Convention Center. 

This year's event generated more than $55,000 towards the purchase of new IV Smart Pumps to be used by the hospital's patients.

The program included a wine and craft beer tasting, a live and silent auction as well as a performance by Dueling Pianos.

"We are extremely grateful for the support from the community and businesses in helping to continue to help (Floyd Valley) raise funds," Foundation Manager Amy Harnack said in a statement. 

