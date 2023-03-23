SIOUX CITY -- Area dance studios will be competing at the annual Fly National Dance Competition tour, which kicks off at 8 a.m. Saturday at the Sioux City Convention Center, 801 Fourth St.

Inaugurated in 2020, the Fly Dance competition tour has grown from 20 events in 2021 to 50 events in 2022 to 88 events this year. At the end of this year, Fly will have hosted more than 100,000 routines.

Sioux City native Kayla Kellen, a veteran of the competitive dance world, introduced Fly to Sioux City in 2022. She is again overseeing this year's competition.

Admission is free for spectators at the competition, which is slated to end at around 8 p.m. Saturday.

For additional tour dates or to learn more about the competition, visit flydancecompetition.com.