Foggy, slick Thursday commute possible after a wet weather Wednesday

SIOUX CITY -- Fog and slick roads may be possible Thursday following Wednesday's weather which brought periods of rain, sleet and occasional snow flurries.

However, Tim Masters, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, said most parts of Siouxland received less than one inch of snow.

"Sioux City will likely receive less than half an inch of snow," he said Wednesday afternoon.

However, Masters cautioned roads may become slippery as temps dip to the mid-20s during the overnight hours.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Thursday will see mostly cloudy conditions, patchy fog and a daytime high near 34.

"That will be part of a pattern for Sioux City in the next few days," Masters said. "Expect highs of 30 or above as well as lows in the 20s. The nice thing is we'll be precipitation-free for a while at least."

25 photos of Sioux City snow in 2020

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.