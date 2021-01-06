Foggy, slick Thursday commute possible after a wet weather Wednesday

Joy Rode shovels snow off of her driveway at her home on Seger Avenue, Wednesday, in Sioux City.
Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal
SIOUX CITY -- Fog and slick roads may be possible Thursday following Wednesday's weather which brought periods of rain, sleet and occasional snow flurries.
However, Tim Masters, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, said most parts of Siouxland received less than one inch of snow.
"Sioux City will likely receive less than half an inch of snow," he said Wednesday afternoon.
However, Masters cautioned roads may become slippery as temps dip to the mid-20s during the overnight hours.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Thursday will see mostly cloudy conditions, patchy fog and a daytime high near 34.
"That will be part of a pattern for Sioux City in the next few days," Masters said. "Expect highs of 30 or above as well as lows in the 20s. The nice thing is we'll be precipitation-free for a while at least."
Brad Ohlendorf shovels snow off of the sidewalk in front of his home on South Paxton Street, Wednesday, in Sioux City.
Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal
A Sioux City snow plow clears slushy snow off of Myers Avenue on Wednesday.
Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal
25 photos of Sioux City snow in 2020
Winter walk
A person walks a dog against a backdrop of snow and frost-covered trees Jan. 13, 2020, in Sioux City's Grandview Park. The storm left 2.3 inches of snow on the ground in Sioux City. Meanwhile, Ponca, Neb., got 5 inches, and Yankton, S.D., got 7 inches.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Winter weather
A city worker clears snow on Peters Avenue in Sioux City, Friday, Jan. 17, 2020.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Winter weather
Students brave blizzard-like conditions while walking on the Morningside College campus in Sioux City on Jan. 17. Total snowfall of up to six inches was expected, with winds gusting up to 50 miles per hour, creating blizzard-like conditions for travelers.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Winter weather walkers
Pedestrians walk along Douglas Street in downtown Sioux City, early Friday morning, Jan. 17, 2020, as snow swirls around them.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Winter ice storm
A Sioux City plow operator spreads material to combat ice while traveling down Jackson Street early Jan. 22. Icy conditions across the area contributed to numerous accidents and closed several schools, including Sioux City's.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Winter snow shoveling
People shovel snow Feb. 19 along Jennings Street in Sioux City. About 4 inches of snow fell in a storm that began the previous evening.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
2020 spring snowstorm
Steve Fairley removes snow from of a sidewalk along 6th Street in downtown Sioux City on March 20. The city received about four inches of snow overnight starting the first day of spring.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Sioux City snow
Sioux City's total snow accumulation April 12 stood at 3.7 inches, while areas to the north saw higher snowfall amounts.
Mason Dockter, Sioux City Journal
Shoveling snow
A person shovels snow on a sidewalk along Grandview Boulevard in Sioux City on Nov. 10, which was the second snowfall of late 2020. The forecast says there is almost no chance of snow on the ground for Christmas Day.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Snow Oct. 25
A vehicle is seen heading northbound on Floyd Boulevard under the Gordon Drive viaduct on Oct. 25. The day's snowfall total of 2.9 inches in Sioux City broke a record that had stood since 1918.
Mason Dockter, Sioux City Journal
Snow Oct. 25
Downtown Sioux City is seen through a haze of snow on Oct. 25. The day's snowfall total of roughly 3 inches in Sioux City broke a record that had stood since 1918.
Mason Dockter, Sioux City Journal
Snow Oct. 25
Wesley Parkway and Interstate 29 are seen Oct. 25 from the Prospect Hill area in Sioux City.
Mason Dockter, Sioux City Journal
Snow Oct. 25
Court Street looking north from Gordon Drive is seen Oct. 25.
Mason Dockter, Sioux City Journal
Snow Oct. 25
Businesses along Gordon Drive are seen Oct. 25 in Sioux City.
Mason Dockter, Sioux City Journal
Snow cleanup
Dan Sundars cleans the sidewalks at the Sioux City Hotel & Conference Center in downtown Sioux City on Jan. 17.
Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal
Snow cleanup
Andy Devries, of Hollands Lawn Care, plows snow in the parking lot at Hy-Vee on Hamilton Boulevard in Sioux City, Jan. 17, 2020.
Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal
Snow cleanup
Andy Devries with Hollands Lawn Care plows snow in the parking lot at Hy-Vee on Hamilton Boulevard on Jan. 17.
Jesse Brothers Sioux City Journal
Snow cleanup
Andy Devries with Hollands Lawn Care plows snow in the parking lot at Hy-Vee on Hamilton Boulevard on Jan. 17.
Jesse Brothers Sioux City Journal
Snow cleanup
Carson Strohbeen helps his mother load groceries into the car in the show outside Hy-Vee on Hamilton Boulevard, Friday, in Sioux City, Iowa, Jan. 17, 2020.
Jesse Brothers Sioux City Journal
Cone Park snow
Snow guns fill the air with fine snow, as Sioux City's Cone Park tubing hill is readied for the start of the 2020-2021 season.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Le Mars blizzard
Terry Claussen removes snow Dec. 23 from a sidewalk in front of a Christmas display at Claussen's, his clothing store in downtown Le Mars, Iowa. Blizzard conditions spread across much of Siouxland, making travel difficult and forcing cities and counties to close buildings early.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Weather blizzard aftermath
A worker clears snow from a sidewalk along Nebraska Street in front of the Martin Luther King Jr. Transportation Center in downtown Sioux City on Dec 24, 2020. A blizzard the previous day left area residents digging out of three inches of snow that was whipped around the city by winds averaging 27 miles per hour with gusts up to 67 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Winter Weather #1
Dan Saunders uses a snow blower on the sidewalk outside the Sioux City Hotel & Conference Center on Dec. 29. Sioux City was expected to get about 7 inches of snow during the day.
Jesse Brothers
Winter weather
Drivers navigate the plowed intersection at Hamilton Boulevard and Stone Park Boulevard in Sioux City on Dec. 29.
Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal
Winter weather plow Sioux City
A snow plow turns from Hamilton Boulevard onto Stone Park Boulevard in Sioux City on Dec. 29.
Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!