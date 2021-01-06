 Skip to main content
Foggy, slick Thursday commute possible after a wet weather Wednesday
Sioux City residents clean up snowfall

Joy Rode shovels snow off of her driveway at her home on Seger Avenue, Wednesday, in Sioux City.

 Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- Fog and slick roads may be possible Thursday following Wednesday's weather which brought periods of rain, sleet and occasional snow flurries.

However, Tim Masters, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, said most parts of Siouxland received less than one inch of snow.

"Sioux City will likely receive less than half an inch of snow," he said Wednesday afternoon.

However, Masters cautioned roads may become slippery as temps dip to the mid-20s during the overnight hours.

Thursday will see mostly cloudy conditions, patchy fog and a daytime high near 34.

"That will be part of a pattern for Sioux City in the next few days," Masters said. "Expect highs of 30 or above as well as lows in the 20s. The nice thing is we'll be precipitation-free for a while at least."  

Sioux City residents clean up snowfall

Brad Ohlendorf shovels snow off of the sidewalk in front of his home on South Paxton Street, Wednesday, in Sioux City.
Sioux City residents clean up snowfall

A Sioux City snow plow clears slushy snow off of Myers Avenue on Wednesday.

25 photos of Sioux City snow in 2020

