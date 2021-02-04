Following snowy Thursday, get ready for frigid Siouxland weekend

7 Day Forecast
SIOUX CITY -- Following a day of blowing winds whipping around more than 2 inches of snow, much of Siouxland will be experiencing a weekend with temps more than 20 degrees below average.
About 2 inches fell in Sioux City overnight Wednesday and into Thursday morning, while somewhat heavier accumulations were reported to the east and north. Peterson and Sioux Rapids, Iowa, had 2.5 and 2.8 inches, respectively, according to the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls.
Northwest winds of 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph, caused whiteout conditions on highways, and many schools either cancelled classes Thursday or opted for a late start.
By mid-day Thursday, the system was largely gone from Siouxland. In its place was blustery conditions, according to Brad Adams, observing program leader with the NWS in Sioux Falls.
"Friday should see sunshine and a high of around 23 degrees," Adams said. "A cold front will bring Friday night low down to a chilly 4 degrees."
Saturday will begin with a 60 percent for snow in Siouxland and a daytime high of 12.
"Some areas may see up to 2 inches of snow," Adams said. "However, this weather system will be weaker and shouldn't be accompanied by wind gusts."
But it may be accompanied by chilly temps.
Saturday night's low will drop to a frigid 5 below and Sunday's daytime time won't climb above 8 degrees. There will be another chance for snow on Sunday, though it may be less than half of an inch.
Sioux City's high on Monday and Tuesday will be, respectively, 4 and 7 degrees.
"The average high for this time of the year is around 32," Adams said. "That means the work week may be at least 25 degrees below normal."