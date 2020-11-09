 Skip to main content
Following a warm weekend, Siouxland may see snow in the forecast
Following a warm weekend, Siouxland may see snow in the forecast

Wet morning walk

A person holds onto their umbrella as they cross Pierce Street in downtown Sioux City, Iowa, amid heavy rain. Rain was forecast to continue into Monday night before changing to snow on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- After a warm, dry weekend, Siouxland residents are seeing the return of November weather.

Temperatures are expected to fall throughout Monday as breezy 10 - 20 mph winds from the southwest switch to the northwest by afternoon. Expect temps to be in the upper 30s by 5 p.m.

With a 90 chance for precipitation, there is a good chance that rain will change over to the white stuff during the overnight hours.

However, Matthew Meyers, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, said the area will likely receive less than an inch of snow from this system.

"Tuesday will still be cold, with a high of 36," Meyers said. "Beginning on Wednesdays, daytime highs will climb to the mid-40s, which is the normal high."

"With a forecast calling for dry conditions and plenty of sun, snow won't be sticking around for long," he added. "By the weekend, the high will be back in the low 50s."

