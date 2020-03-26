Food Bank of Siouxland partner with Tyson, YMCA to provide protein for those in need

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- The Food Bank of Siouxland, Tyson Foods and the Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA will begin distributing an entire truckload of meat, beginning at 1 p.m. Thursday, in the YMCA's 601 Riverview Drive parking lot.

The assorted packages of protein, meant to feed those in need during the COVID-19 crisis, will continue to be available from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, until the donation has bee fully distributed.

Appointments are required and can be made by calling the YMCA at 404-402-8439.

"This incredible generosity will help countless families in need," Food Bank of Siouxland's executive director Linda Scheid said. "This donation will help not only those who have struggled with food insecurity prior to the virus, but now individuals and families who have lost their paychecks may find themselves needing assistance, perhaps for the very first time in their lives."

