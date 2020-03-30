Food Bank of Siouxland receives matching grant opportunity with Kind World Foundation

SIOUX CITY -- The Food Bank of Siouxland has received a matching grant opportunity with the Kind World Foundation. The funds will help cover the costs of increased food needed in response to the COVID-19 virus.

The Kind World Foundation is offering a matching grant opportunity of up to $30,000.

The gift is especially timely since March is proving to be the Food Bank's biggest month in terms of pounds distributed, with more than 384,500 pounds.

The Food Bank, a nonprofit organization dedicated to leading Siouxland in the fight against hunger, has a long partnership with the Kind World Foundation, which had previously helped with the Backpack and Food For Kids programs.

"The Kind World Foundation (wants) you to join us and give what you can to the Food Bank to help ensure that no one goes hungry in this difficult time of great need," Kind World Foundation chairman Norm Waitt said.

"The Food Bank is so grateful for this impactful partnership, particularly in this uncertain and difficult time," Food Bank executive director Linda Scheid said.

