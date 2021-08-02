Former Disney actor-turned-Bitcoin investor speaks at Chamber cryptocurrency roundtable

SIOUX CITY -- The Siouxland Chamber of Commerce was host to a cryptocurrency Summit Monday that featured a roundtable discussion led by a former Disney child actor-turned-cryptocurrency entrepreneur.

Best known for his starring role in 1996's "The First Kid" and the young version of Gordon Bombay (Emilio Estevez) in 1992's "The Mighty Ducks" and 1994's "D2: The Mighty Ducks," Brock Pierce began working in venture capitalism after retiring from acting at age 17.

Now 40 years old, Pierce is considered a national authority in the cryptocurrency and Bitcoin industry.

"People have questions regarding Bitcoin," Pierce said of the decentralized digital currency that was first introduced in 2008. "It is easier to think of it as being digital gold instead of digital currency. It is secure, highly efficient for transaction and limited in quantity, with only 21 million bitcoin ever to exist in the world."

Although he said Bitcoin is the most democratic form of investing, Pierce admitted it can also be volatile. For instance, he doesn't recommend small investors invest more than $100 in Bitcoin at a time.

"Like gold, Bitcoin can be a hedge against financial uncertainties," Pierce, who is a member of the Forbes List of the "Richest in Crypto."