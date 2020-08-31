Former state senator calls for resignation of County Auditor Gill

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Former Iowa State Senator Rick Bertrand is calling for the immediate resignation of Woodbury County Auditor Pat Gill.

Woodbury County District Court Judge Patrick Tott ruled, Aug. 28, to void absentee ballot request forms sent out by Gill. At issue was Gill's decision to send absentee ballot request forms to over 56,000 registered voters that had their personal information, like names, dates of birth and voter pin numbers -- filled in.

To date, roughly 14,000 absentee request forms had been returned to Gill's office.

Last month, Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate told local officials that forms must be mailed blank to voters in order to ensure uniformity across Iowa's 99 counties. Tott ruled that Gill's office must obey Pate's directives and orders.

Bertrand said if Gill refused to resign, the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors should take immediate action.

"On behalf of the taxpayer, and the integrity of our local election process, I call on the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors to expedite an investigation into Gill's illegal behavior," Bertrand write in a news release on Monday.