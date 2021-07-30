Four students up for Woodbury County Fair King contest

MOVILLE, Iowa -- The title of Woodbury County Fair King will be awarded from a field of four students during ceremonies that will beheld at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Flathers Hall in the Woodbury County Fairgrounds.

Henry Eckhoff, of Sioux City, a 12th grader at Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School; Trey Heilman, of Cushing, Iowa, a 12th grader at River Valley High School in Correctionville, Iowa; Ridge Kunkel, of Lawton, Iowa, a 12th grader at Lawton-Bronson High School in Lawton, Iowa; and Adam Mitchell, of Oto, Iowa, a 12th grader at Maple Valley Anthon Oto Charter Oak Ute High School in Mapleton, Iowa, are this year's candidates.

Scholarships will be awarded for King, First Prince, Second Prince and Mr. Personality.

