Free electronics disposal in Dakota City on July 16

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DAKOTA CITY -- Residents and business owners will be able to dispose of computers, monitors, keyboards, printers, office equipment, TVs, DVD and VHS players, audio/video equipment, copiers, fax machines, radios and electronic devices for free from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 16 at the USDA Service Center, 1505 Broadway St.

No large appliances or microwaves will be accepted. In addition, no computer or electronic repair or retail businesses will be allowed to participate.

This event is sponsored by Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District. Financing is provided through the Litter Reduction & Recycling Incentive Grant Program, Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy (NDEE).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.