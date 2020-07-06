You are the owner of this article.
Free electronics disposal in Dakota City on July 16
DAKOTA CITY -- Residents and business owners will be able to dispose of computers, monitors, keyboards, printers, office equipment, TVs, DVD and VHS players, audio/video equipment, copiers, fax machines, radios and electronic devices for free from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 16 at the USDA Service Center, 1505 Broadway St.

No large appliances or microwaves will be accepted. In addition, no computer or electronic repair or retail businesses will be allowed to participate.

This event is sponsored by Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District. Financing is provided through the Litter Reduction & Recycling Incentive Grant Program, Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy (NDEE).

