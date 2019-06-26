{{featured_button_text}}
Fireworks_jl.jpg

Fireworks explode over Chris Larsen Park in Sioux City. Several Siouxland communities are planning fireworks displays this year.

 Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal file

NORTH SIOUX CITY -- Zort's Fireworks will be hosting a free fireworks show beginning at approximately 9:30 p.m. Saturday, in the parking lot of the CNOS Fieldhouse and United Sports Academy, 300 Centennial Drive. 

The doors will open at 8 p.m., when Zort's -- in partnership with the North Sioux City Fire Department -- will host a fireworks safety booth.

According to Zort's owner John Barber, spectators will be provided with a list of fireworks to be shot in an event that is being kid-friendly.

"We want to do something for the community," he said. "We're excited to show what you can do with our fireworks and to provide a fun event for families throughout Siouxland." 

