Free online support group available through COVID Recovery Iowa

DES MOINES -- COVID Recovery Iowa has begun offering virtual support groups for parents, teens and preteens.
The organization has been getting many requests from parents for activities they can do with their children, and advice for how to help their teenagers through the pandemic, according to Mandy Gesme, Child and Family Team Lead for COVID Recovery Iowa.
"We thought it would be great to give them the chance to talk to each other with their ideas and strategies," Gesme said. "It's just one more resource we can provide."
COVID Recovery Iowa is for all Iowans who have been affected in any way by COVID-19. In addition to support groups, activities and resources, COVID Recovery Iowa offers free confidential virtual counseling to all Iowans. Activities include cooking classes, yoga and meditation and more to help Iowans through this stressful times.
A parental group will be meeting, via Zoom at 5 p.m. Wednesday. For more information, email Chelsea.Siefken@pathwaysb.org.
