Sept 11 Remembrance

People look on as American flags are being retired during a September 11 remembrance event at Siouxland Freedom Park in South Sioux City, Neb. on Monday, Sept. 11, 2017. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan

 Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal

SOUTH SIOUX CITY --  The public is invited to attend a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Freedom Park, 1101 Foundry Road.

The service is to honor and remember the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the United States. 

As part of the service, a dignified Retirement and Disposal Ceremony for old or damaged American flags will be held. Community members wanting to provide flags for the retirement ceremony may do so by 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

This event is organized by the Dakota County American Legion VFW Posts, local Fire and Rescue Departments, the Dakota County Sheriff's Department and the South Sioux City Police Department. 

