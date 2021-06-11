 Skip to main content
Friday morning's heavy downpour to be replaced with clearing skies and warm temps
alert

Friday morning's heavy downpour to be replaced with clearing skies and warm temps

Friday thunderstorm

A person crosses 8th Street in downtown Sioux City during a thunderstorm Friday morning. Sioux City had received over a quarter-inch of rain by 7:30 a.m.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- Morning commuters were greeted with a gully washer of a storm in Sioux City that produced wind, thunder and approximately a quarter-of-an-inch of rain Friday morning.

Luckily, it was a short-lived rainfall, said Matthew Meyers, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls.

"Other than a few light rain showers, the system will be out of Siouxland by mid-morning," he said.  

In its place will be gradually clearing skies and temps that will top out in the mid-80s on Friday.

Sunny skies will return on Saturday as temps warms to the upper 80s.

According to Meyers, sweltering heat will be in forecast as south/southwest winds may send the daytime high into the mid-90s. 

Indeed, the long term forecast calls for plenty of sun and highs in the mid-to-upper 90s. One things not in the forecast is measurable precipitation.

"We need a nice, soaking rain," Meyers said. "Not one that produces torrential rain and goes away in a hurry." 

