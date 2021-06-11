Friday morning's heavy downpour to be replaced with clearing skies and warm temps

SIOUX CITY -- Morning commuters were greeted with a gully washer of a storm in Sioux City that produced wind, thunder and approximately a quarter-of-an-inch of rain Friday morning.

Luckily, it was a short-lived rainfall, said Matthew Meyers, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls.

"Other than a few light rain showers, the system will be out of Siouxland by mid-morning," he said.

In its place will be gradually clearing skies and temps that will top out in the mid-80s on Friday.

Sunny skies will return on Saturday as temps warms to the upper 80s.

According to Meyers, sweltering heat will be in forecast as south/southwest winds may send the daytime high into the mid-90s.

Indeed, the long term forecast calls for plenty of sun and highs in the mid-to-upper 90s. One things not in the forecast is measurable precipitation.

"We need a nice, soaking rain," Meyers said. "Not one that produces torrential rain and goes away in a hurry."

