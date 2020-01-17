Friday's Barnes Bull Riding cancelled due to weather

SIOUX CITY -- Due to worsening weather conditions, the Barnes Bull Riding Challenge event, scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Tyson Events Center, has been cancelled.
However, the second night of bull riding challenge, slated for 7:30 p.m. Saturday, will go on as planned.
All Friday night tickets will be honored for the Saturday event. Patrons are asked to bring their Friday night ticket to the box office upon arrival.
If Friday patrons aren't able to attend the Saturday event, they should bring their tickets to the box office for a refund by Jan. 24.
The Barnes Bull Riding Challenge features 30 riders competing for a prize. Tickets for the Saturday show are still available at TysonCenter.com or by visiting the Primebank box office.