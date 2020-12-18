Friday trash collection will be delayed due to Christmas, New Year's holidays

SIOUX CITY -- Garbage collection in Sioux City will be delayed one day next week and the following week for some customers due to the upcoming Christmas and New Year's holidays.

The only customers who will be impacted are those residents whose trash is collected on Fridays, according to a press release from the City of Sioux City. Their trash and recycling will be collected on Saturday.

Christmas and New Year's Day both fall on Friday this year.

The Citizens' Convenience Center, at 5800 28th St., will close at noon Christmas Eve and will be closed all day Christmas Day. It will also be closed New Year's Day.

Wrapping paper, boxes and rigid plastics are accepted as recycling, but Christmas lights, ribbons, bows and flexible plastic films are not accepted for recycling.

All garbage for pickup should fit inside plastic trash cans with the lids closed. If additional space for trash is needed during the holidays, one-time use stickers for additional trash cans can be purchased at City Hall and all major grocers.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.