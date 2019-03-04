SIOUX CITY -- Jeff Chapman, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, is a master at finding the silver lining behind every cloud.
"Sioux City's daytime high of 2 degrees on Sunday was 39 degrees below the average high of 41 that is normal for the day," he said. "Monday's forecast high of 10 will only be 31 degrees colder than normal."
Um, does that make you feel any warmer?
Much of Siouxland will start the workweek under a windchill advisory until noon on Monday. Wind chills as low as 30 below can cause frostbite in exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Despite sunny skies, northwest winds will howl as high as 30 mph throughout the day.
Winds will begin to subside on Tuesday when the high will hit 16. A warm-up will definitely be felt Wednesday when temps will top off at 24 degrees.
However, a snow system may bring up to two more inches of snow to Sioux City on Thursday.
"If there's good news in the forecast, it will be that Friday's high will be around while Saturday will seem more seasonable with a high temp around 37 degrees," he said.
See, that's a silver lining, right?