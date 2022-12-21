Frigid wind chills and dangerously low temps will make travel treacherous in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY -- Gusty winds as high as 40 mph and dangerously frigid wind chills as low as 35 below will make conditions treacherous throughout Siouxland on Wednesday.

While new snow accumulations will likely max out at around an inch or an inch-and-a-half, the white stuff will make travel difficult.

"Gusting winds may cause white-out conditions for travelers wanting to start their holiday plans early," Amanda Penning, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, said.

Snow showers will likely be sporadic throughout Wednesday, subsiding during the overnight hours.

An east/northeast between 5 to 10 mph during the day on Wednesday will switch to 15 to 25 mph from the northwest by nightfall. Winds may gust to 40 mph, causing the mercury to plummet during the overnight hours.

Wednesday's nighttime low of 13 below will be among the coldest of the season.

Both Thursday and Friday will see a high of 7 below and 2 below, respectively. Nighttime lows will be around 12 below each night.

Due to continuous episodes of blowing snow and gusting winds, all of Siouxland will be under a Winter Weather Advisory from noon to midnight Wednesday; a Wind Chill Warning from midnight Wednesday to noon Saturday; and a Winter Storm Watch from late Wednesday until Friday afternoon.

On Wednesday morning, Penning said meteorologists were forecasting for lower amounts of snow precipitation.

"The system is moving further east than we originally forecasted," she said.

However, that won't make the weather any less dangerous.

"If you must travel, take your time and be sure to pack an emergency kit for your vehicle," she said. "Blustery conditions and frigid wind chills can make a bad situation much worse very quickly."