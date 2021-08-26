 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fugitive arrested after short pursuit in Sioux City
0 Comments

Fugitive arrested after short pursuit in Sioux City

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- A man wanted by the U.S. Marshals Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force was arrested Wednesday after a short pursuit through Sioux City's near northside.

Garry Patterson, 32, of Sioux City, was seen getting into a car on the 800 block of 18th St., that was driven by another person. Patterson was wanted on a federal warrant relating to probation violations on weapons and kidnapping charges.

Sioux City Police officers attempted to stop the vehicle but its driver, Vanessa Perez, 38, of Sioux City, tried to elude them.

At the intersection of 18th and Summit Street, the fleeing car ran a stop sign and was struck by a vehicle that was not involved in the pursuit. The collision caused Perez to lose control, striking a parked car.

Patterson was taken into custody on his federal warrant. Perez will face eluding and traffic charges after she is released from medical care due to minor injuries sustained in the crash. She is also being investigated for possibly being under the influence of drugs while driving.

   

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

These traps could be the best weapon against murder hornets

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News